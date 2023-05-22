Senate Bill 687 Printer's Number 776
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 776
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
687
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STREET AND FONTANA, MAY 22, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, MAY 22, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955, No.265), entitled "An
act to promote public health, safety, morals, and welfare by
declaring the necessity of creating public bodies, corporate
and politic, to be known as housing authorities to engage in
slum clearance, and to undertake projects, to provide
dwelling accommodations for persons of low income; providing
for the organization of such housing authorities; defining
their powers and duties; providing for the exercise of such
powers, including the acquisition of property by purchase,
gift or eminent domain, the renting and selling of property,
and including borrowing money, issuing bonds, and other
obligations, and giving security therefor; prescribing the
remedies of obligees of housing authorities; authorizing
housing authorities to enter into agreements, including
agreements with the United States, the Commonwealth, and
political subdivisions and municipalities thereof; defining
the application of zoning, sanitary, and building laws and
regulations to projects built or maintained by such housing
authorities; exempting the property and securities of such
housing authorities from taxation; and imposing duties and
conferring powers upon the State Planning Board, and certain
other State officers and departments," further providing for
organization of an authority.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7(b) of the act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955,
No.265), referred to as the Housing Authorities Law, is amended
to read:
Section 7. Organization of an Authority.--* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29