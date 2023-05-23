Beverage Stabilizers Market Growth 2026 : Growing Awareness Regarding Consumption of Natural Ingredients

Reports And Data

Beverage Stabilizers Market Trends– Increased health consciousness of consumers, demand for customized stabilizer blends

The Global Beverage Stabilizers market is expected to reach USD 178.1 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%.” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beverage Stabilizers market was valued at USD 116.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 178.1 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Stabilizers are additives used to help maintain emulsions or prevent degeneration in beverages. Among the most common stabilizers are hydrocolloids (such as xanthan, gum arabic and gum acacia), modified starches, pectin, carrageenan, casein, and inulin. The purpose of stabilizers is to add viscosity to enhance flavor and give body to a beverage.

Consumers awareness of the ingredients that go into their food and how they are produced, placing new demands on food producers and the ingredient manufacturers that serve them is increasing. This is also true for dairy-based products. Not only must they have the right creaminess, texture, mouth-feel, stability, viscosity, and shelf-life, they must also be produced using sustainable ingredients. There has been a rise in the demand for Beverage Stabilizers over the past years, mainly due to an increase in the amount of beverages consumed. Other factors that help the growth of the Beverage Stabilizers market is the increase in the natural ingredients in the foods, which has mainly arisen recently due to the increasing consumer awareness about the importance of healthy diets.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

The North American regional segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Carrageenan has traditionally been used to stabilize dairy beverages because of its unique interactions with protein; however, the ingredient has fallen out of favor with some due to consumer perceptions and recently proposed changes to the organic standards that would eliminate carrageenan from organic foods.

The Xanthan gum segment is expected to reach USD 65.68 Million by the year 2026, showing significant growth during the forecast period. The best-known hydrocolloid for stabilization is xanthan gum; it fits all beverage applications. Xanthan gum is cold soluble, has suspension and viscosity abilities, and has excellent acid stability.

In 2018, the carrageenan segment was valued at USD 22.6 Million and is expected to grow at a considerable rate of 5.1%. Carrageenan has excellent suspension properties and is interactive with dairy protein, but adds cloud.

The global Beverage Stabilizers market is highly fragmented with major players like Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), DowDuPont (US), Ashland (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Glanbia Nutritionals (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), and Advanced Food Systems among others that collectively constitute a competitive market

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Xanthan gum

Carrageenan

Gum Arabic

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC)

Others

Pectin

Guar gum

Locust bean gum

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Fruit drinks

Dairy products

Soft drinks

Alcoholic beverages

Others

Tea & coffee

Sports & energy drinks

Mode of Function Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Stabilization

Texturization

Viscosification

Others

Emulsification

Thickening

Anti-crystallization

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Beverage Stabilizers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Beverage Stabilizers Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Beverage Stabilizers Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Beverage Stabilizers Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

