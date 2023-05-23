NEXEN TIRE’s long-time partner Manchester City crowned 2022/23 Premier League Champions – winning its fifth title in six seasons

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, congratulates long-term partner Manchester City Football Club, the 2022/23 Premier League Champions, for their incredible triumph.



Since 2015, NEXEN TIRE has been a proud partner of Manchester City, extending the partnership for a fourth term this year in order to send a positive message to Man City fans and NEXEN TIRE consumers all over the world.

"What Man City has accomplished this season is extraordinary, and the Club's long-term success places them among the elite of sports dynasties," said Travis Kang, CEO of NEXEN TIRE. "Manchester City Football Club has been a tremendous partner throughout our long relationship, and we are proud to partner with them."

NEXEN TIRE and Manchester City have signed a multi-year partnership agreement that includes a variety of programs, including the PURPLE SUMMIT, Cityzens Giving, and the Manchester City Cup – San Diego. These programs were created and implemented to reach out to specific target audiences in order to establish a deeper connection while simultaneously increasing brand awareness.

In-stadium signage, digital and social media opportunities, participation in team events, as well as significant international exposure through various forms of media, are just some of the branding and media benefits that NEXEN TIRE enjoys.

NEXEN TIRE will collaborate with traders in key markets around the world to celebrate the win and raise brand awareness through a variety of sales promotions and digital advertising campaigns, and will maintain a strong presence at all Manchester City matches.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95fa2136-ee24-405d-975d-fa3bfb79b150





