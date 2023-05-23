Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size Worth USD 48.10 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1 %

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Geriatrics make up most disease populations requiring surgery to treat, which drives steady market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market size was USD 48.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Geriatric population growth and most diseases requiring surgical treatment among geriatrics account for the steady growth of minimally invasive surgical systems globally.

A steadily increasing global geriatric population, and the majority of diseases requiring surgery being diagnosed among geriatrics, contribute to the steady global minimally invasive surgical systems market revenue growth. According to recent estimates, the number of elderly people over 80 years of age will reach 425 million by 2050 compared to 137 million in 2017.

Some major companies in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market report include Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, Hoya Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

A study estimates that four hundred and twenty-five million elderly people will be alive in 2050, an increase from 137 million in 2017. Elderly people often suffer from frailty and comorbidities during or after surgery. It is considered a suitable alternative for geriatrics because minimally invasive surgery causes less blood loss, allows for earlier postoperative mobilization, and reduces hospital stays.

The growth of minimally invasive surgical systems is primarily driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases like heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Most disabilities and deaths worldwide are caused by chronic diseases. Health care costs relating to chronic diseases contribute to the USD 3.80 trillion in yearly healthcare expenditures in the United States, where around 50% of the population has a diagnosis of one or more chronic illnesses, with this ratio likely to increase in the future.

These devices enhance instrument triangulation and surgical dexterity, improving surgical performance. Handheld devices provide enhanced functionalities for minimally invasive surgeries with accurate and articulating tips. Electrosurgical devices are widely used in a variety of surgical specialties, primarily because they can make accurate incisions, resulting in minimal/no blood loss.

Market Taxonomy:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

· Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

· Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Segmentation:

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Latin America,

Middle East & Africa.

