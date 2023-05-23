At 4.8% CAGR, Food Emulsifiers Market Size Will Anticipated to Touch USD 5.12 Billion by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food emulsifiers market size was USD 3.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

According to studies, the vegan population is growing and already accounts for about 79 million people worldwide, creating a significant need for plant-based food emulsifiers. As a result, producers are motivated to create new goods and vegan alternative food components in order to attract a wider client base. For example, on December 22, 2021, NTU Singapore scientists announced the product launch of a plant-based emulsifier that is high in antioxidants and protein and has the potential to replace dairy or eggs in culinary staples like salad dressings, whipped cream, and mayonnaise. New product introductions are another important driver likely to fuel market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, the Mono-, Di-glycerides & Derivatives segment generated the most revenue. This is the most important class of emulsifiers since it accounts for more than 70% of global food emulsifier production. This culinary emulsifier is commonly used in cakes, sponge cakes, bread, margarine, chewing gum, ice cream, and chews. Since they ease the mixing of oil and water, they are commonly employed as food additives. Little quantities of chemicals are commonly added to packaged or frozen foods to improve texture and stability, prevent oil separation, and prolong shelf life, which is driving demand for this. These properties are likely to increase demand and fuel this segment's revenue growth.

In 2021, the plant segment generated the most income. Globally, the growing vegan community is urging food makers to replace animal-based products with plant-based ones. Plant-based food emulsifiers include guar gum, soy lecithin, agar-agar, xanthan gum, gellan gum, and mustard powder. Pea protein, soy, wheat, and other unsaturated healthy vegetable oils are also employed to replace protein-based emulsifiers. All of these emulsifiers have varied characteristics and are utilized as food thickening agents, in recipes to create light foams, and as replacements to gelatin, which is boosting demand for plant-based food emulsifiers and, as a result, revenue growth in this category.

In 2021, the bakery and confectionery segment generated the most income. To maintain the structure and stability of dairy products, manufacturers utilize several permitted additives, which can be either naturally occurring or manufactured. Low molecular weight emulsifiers are the most versatile of these ingredients. Emulsifiers provide the emulsion stability, mouthfeel, and particle suspension required in dairy products such as flavored milk, chocolate milk, and recombined milk, which is made from water and milk powder. They also provide stability for long-lasting milk by preventing separation (UHT treated). Mono- and diglycerides, as well as fatty acid lecithin, are two major emulsifiers found in dairy products. Growing consumer preference for such goods is increasing demand for different food emulsifiers, which is likely to fuel revenue development in this sector.

The North American food emulsifiers market held the biggest revenue share in 2021. The processed food business is benefiting from rapid urbanization, a rise in the number of working women, and changes in food consumption patterns. The widespread use of food emulsifiers in processed foods is boosting demand for emulsifiers and is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion in terms of revenue. Also, producers are concentrating on the creation and introduction of high-quality emulsifiers that maintain the flavor, texture, and other attributes of food products. For example, on March 5, 2020, Ingredion announced the release of EVANESSE CB6194, a clean-label emulsifier that can help formulators overcome formulation difficulties in clean-label applications. The United States and Canada both sell this item. This vegan chickpea broth delivers the emulsification benefits of traditional additives and the appeal of a single, recognized ingredient without sacrificing flavor or texture. Chickpea broth, a kind of aquafaba prepared from boiling chickpeas, is becoming more and more popular among vegan customers due to its unique emulsifying properties.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global food emulsifiers market include DANISCO A/S, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, ADM, Ingredion, Evonik Industries AG, Corbion, Cargill, Incorporated, DSM, and Stepan Company.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2030)

Mono- Di-glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2030)

Plant

Animal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2030)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Emulsifiers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Food Emulsifiers Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Food Emulsifiers Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Food Emulsifiers Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

