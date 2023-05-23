Vitamin D Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Vitamin D Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vitamin D Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vitamin D therapy market size is predicted to reach $4.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The growth in the vitamin D therapy market is due to increased prevalence of malnutrition cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the vitamin D therapy market include Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Glaxo Smith Kline, Pfizer Inc., Merck and Co. Inc.

Vitamin D Therapy Market Segments

• By Administration: Oral, Parenteral

• By Purchasing: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs

• By Age Group: Children, Adults, Senior Adults

• By Application: Osteoporosis, Rickets, Skin Diseases, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders

• By Geography: The global vitamin D therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vitamin D therapy refers to supplements that are commonly used to treat and prevent vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D therapy helps regulate calcium and phosphorus in the body. It also plays a role in maintaining proper bone structure. Vitamin D supplementation may help people with depression who also have a vitamin D deficiency.

