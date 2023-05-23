IDEX Biometrics and leading card manufacturer in the Middle East to scale biometric smart cards

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway, 23 May 2023 – A global leading card manufacturer and payments solution provider has selected IDEX Biometrics as solution provider for its expanding initiatives in secure digital authentication and payment solutions.

With an annual production volume of more than 30 million cards and a strong presence in the Middle East, the manufacturer will leverage IDEX Biometrics cutting-edge technology platform and complete biometric smart card solution for scaled deployment within their broad global customer portfolio. The cards are expected to reach the market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consumers in the Middle East are switching to card and electronic payments at an incredible speed, pushed by governments and regulatory initiatives. The payment card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16%.

“We are pleased that the complete biometric solutions from IDEX Biometrics continues to accelerate the expansion of biometric smart cards,” says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics. “With the manufacturer’s expansive global footprint and strong issuer portfolio in the Middle East, we are excited to jointly develop and market biometric smart cards for digital authentication, payments, and other applications.”

Source: Mordor Intelligence, Middle East and Africa payments market, forecast period 2022-2027

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

