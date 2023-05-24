Edbrick Unveils Comprehensive MSP® and PRINCE2® Training for Individuals & Corporates
We offer courses for both corporate & individuals. By providing independent MSP training, we enable individuals to pursue their aspirations regardless of their organization's commissioning.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The online learning platform, Edbrick, built exclusively for professional training and certification courses, has launched its highly anticipated MSP® Foundation and Practitioner training programs and PRINCE2® training courses for individuals and corporates.
MSP® (Managing Successful Programmes) is a prestigious certification for program managers, offering comprehensive knowledge and skills to manage complex programs successfully. However, until now, open batches or training for individuals on MSP® were rarely conducted. This meant that those who were not nominated by their companies had limited chances of pursuing their career aspirations. With Edbrick's MSP® certification course, professionals now have the freedom to acquire training independently, regardless of their organization's support. Edbrick regularly conducts these open batches and workshops, allowing individuals to pursue this certification.
Organizations face constant and increasing change in today's business landscape, often called VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity). Companies with effective leadership and strategic control are likelier to thrive in such an environment. Program management is increasingly recognized as a critical element in enabling organizations to manage transformation and navigate the challenges posed by VUCA.
The 5th edition of MSP® places strongly emphasizes flexibility, adaptability, and responsiveness by adopting an incremental approach to the program lifecycle, empowering organizations with greater agility. Edbrick's MSP training program is tailored for professionals with experience in program management, including Program Managers, Senior Project Managers, Senior Management Team Delivery Managers, Business Change Managers, Project Sponsors, Operations Managers, and PMO Staff.
Edbrick's MSP courses are meticulously designed to align with the MSP Foundation and Practitioner exam structures. Students engage in interactive virtual training sessions, benefit from mock tests and study materials, and receive a course completion certificate upon finishing the program.
Additionally, Edbrick regularly conducts training for PRINCE2® certification, further expanding the range of opportunities for professionals to enhance their project management skills.
"We are thrilled to launch the MSP® Foundation and Practitioner training programs, as well as PRINCE2® courses," said Debashis Jena, Director & Lead mentor at Edbrick. "Our aim is to empower individuals and organizations with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in program and project management. Providing independent MSP training enables professionals to pursue their aspirations and contribute to organizational success in an ever-changing business landscape."
With the launch of the MSP® Foundation & Practitioner training programs and PRINCE2® courses, Edbrick continues expanding its offerings portfolio. The online platform also offers PMP Training through various boot camps, weekend batches & flexible self-paced learning programs. Edbrick regularly hosts free webinars and provides demo lectures that aspirants can interact with before enrolling in their programs.
About Edbrick
Edbrick is a leading professional training platform dedicated to program management & project management courses. With highly-experienced trainers and interactive learning sessions, Edbrick has a track record of training professionals across various industries and large organizations like Oracle, SAP, DELL, Wipro, Tesco, IBM, EY, and American Express.
