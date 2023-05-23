Food Additives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Food Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Food Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food additives market forecast, the food additives market size is predicted to reach a value of $59.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global food additives industry is due to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food additives market share. Major food additives companies include Ajinomoto Co Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givuadan SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc.
Food Additives Market Segments
● By Product: Preservatives, Bulk Sweeteners, Sugar Substitutes, Emulsifiers, Anti-Caking Agents, Enzymes, Food Flavors, Food Colorants, Acidulants
● By Source: Synthetic, Natural
● By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces and Dressings, Dairy, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food additives are edible substances that are added to foods to improve their color, appearance, texture, and shelf-life. Food additives can be produced artificially or derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and minerals.
