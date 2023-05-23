Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

May 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s internet of things in energy market forecast, the Internet of things in energy market size is predicted to reach a value of $36.76 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global Internet of things in the energy market is due to the increasing adoption of energy management. North America region is expected to hold the largest Internet of things in energy market share. Major Internet of things in energy companies include Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, AGT International, Davra Networks, HCL Technologies.

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Market Segments

● By Component: Solution, Platforms, Services

● By Technology: Cellular Network, Satellite Network, Radio Network, Other Technologies

● By Application: Energy Generation, Energy Consumption, Network Security, Email Security, Database And Cloud Security, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT refers to a community of bodily devices and items connected to the network over a wireless platform. IoT uses communication and sensing technologies to collect and send real-time data, allowing for quick computations and the best possible decision-making in the energy industry. The energy sector can benefit from IoT by moving from a centralized to a distributed, intelligent, and integrated energy system.

