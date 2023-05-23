Folic Acid Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2023-2032

A considerable increase in the population of people suffering from folic acid deficiencies fuels the demand for the folic acid market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folic acid is a water soluble vitamin and is also known as vitamin B9. Human body is not able to make folic acid,so it is taken in the form of health supplements and tablets in the body. Its consumption helps in the division of tissues needed for the proper functioning of the body.It has wide applications in the pharmaceutical & food & beverages industry due to its medicinal properties. The high demand for mineral-rich readymade foods fosters the growth of the folic acid market globally.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers andImpact Analysis

The lack of folic acid causes many severe diseases like anaemia, digestive problems, and irregular division of DNA. Folic acid is essential for pregnant women to avoid birth defects in the baby. It contains the necessary enzymes needed for the development of brain & spine of the child. The adequate amount of folic acid in the diet of pregnant women reduces the risk of miscarriage. Hence, gynaecologists across the world are highly recommending the inclusion of folic acid supplements in diet. This boosts the growth of the folic acid market.

The inclination of people toward plant-based food favors the adaptability of folic acid. It can be easily obtained from the green leafy vegetables and fruits. The growing trend of a healthier lifestyle drives its market growth. Hence, it is widely used in the food & beverages industry.

New product launches to flourish the market

The introduction of new products with improved qualities in the product portfolio is expected to strengthen the demand for these products. Owing to consumer’s changing pattern and preferences, the key market players are introducing new variants keeping the brand loyalty as the first priority. To be the first preference for the consumers. They are expanding their customer base and diversifying their businesses. The wide application of folic acid in the food & beverages industry and pharmaceutical industry is due to its nutritional value. It is also used in the beauty sectors due to its favourable chemical properties and thus, is suitable to use in the preparation of certain cosmetics as it provides a natural glow and healthier look to the skin. Increase in the inclination of people towards veganism is leading to introduction of new products in the portfolio of vegan food industry, hence contributing to boost the growth of folic acid market. The market players have recognized this fact as feasible methodology in extending their global footprint.

By Form

Tablets

Lozenges

Soft Gels

Others

By Source

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Others