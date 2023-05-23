Biosurgery Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Biosurgery Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Biosurgery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biosurgery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biosurgery market size is predicted to reach $18.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the market is due to increase in the prevalence of chronic disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major biosurgery companies include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hemostasis LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc.

Biosurgery Market Segments

• By Biosurgery Product: Bone-Graft Substitutes, Soft-Tissue Attachments, Hemostatic Agents, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Adhesion Barriers, Staple Line Reinforcement

• By Source: Natural or Biologics Products, Synthetic Products

• By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global biosurgery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biosurgery refers to the practice of using live maggots to remove dead tissue from wounds, reduce the risk of infection, and hasten wound healing. It primarily consists of semi-synthetic, synthetic, or natural materials that aid in the healing of surgical incisions and the restoration of tissue.

