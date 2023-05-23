Animal Feed Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers animal feed protein market analysis and every facet of the animal feed protein market research. As per TBRC’s animal feed protein market forecast, the animal feed protein market size is predicted to reach a value of $343.45 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.3% through the forecast period.

Increased demand for meat products is expected to propel the animal feed protein market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Hamlet Protein A / S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CHS Inc., Nordic Soya Oy, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Deep Branch Biotechnology Ltd., Agriprotein Gmbh, Darling Ingredients, Ynsect, Angel Yeast, Calysta Inc., Lallemand Inc., Titan Biotech Ltd., InnovaFeed SAS, Sojaprotein, Crescent Biotech.

Animal Feed Protein Market Segments

1) By Product: Plant Protein, Animal Protein, Alternative Protein

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood, Equine

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

This type of feed protein is food that is fed to farm animals, typically livestock, as part of their care. Animal protein meals are utilised to feed animals as these proteins are vital structural components of animal tissues. This feed aids in the improvement of animal immunity, performance, and productivity.

