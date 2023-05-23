Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Worth And Forecast Report For 2023-2032

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market size is predicted to reach $10.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 34.7%.

The growth in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is due to rising cases of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the NASH competitive landscape include AstraZeneca plc., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., GSK plc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vivus LLC.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segments

• By Type: Solid, Liquid

• By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products

• By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

• By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider

• By Application: Oral, Parenteral

• By Geography: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is a severe case of fatty liver disease that is characterized by inflammation of the liver and can proceed to cirrhosis and liver failure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. NASH Market Opportunities And Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. NASH Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

