NSquareIT Offshore Agency Streamlines Business Expansion in India with Comprehensive HR and Compliance Solutions

Co-founders Navin and Nehal Khabiya Leverage 15 Years of Experience to Help Startups and SMEs Navigate India's Complex Labor Landscape with Ease

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navin and Nehal Khabiya, Founders of NSquareIT Offshore Agency, Revolutionize SME Solutions

Navin and Nehal Khabiya, the innovative husband-and-wife duo and co-founders of NSquareIT Offshore Agency (NOA), announce comprehensive solutions that enable startups and SMEs to navigate India's complex labor rules and regulations with ease.

As India's startup ecosystem expands, many entrepreneurs find themselves burdened with managing their own payroll, a potentially complex and time-consuming task. NOA, leveraging its founders' collective 15 years of global client service experience, has emerged as a one-stop solution. They provide comprehensive assistance with compliance, HR administration, and recruitment, enabling businesses to bypass the cost, delay, and legal liabilities associated with directly employing Indian talent.

NOA's Employer of Record (EOR) and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services offer customers a seamless way to engage Indian talent without needing to establish an entity in the country.

In collaboration with the prominent Indian law and accounting firm MS Chhajed of Ahmedabad, NOA also supports businesses aiming to establish legal entities in India. This partnership allows for swift registration of businesses within the country, reducing the hassle for foreign entities.

EOR services are gaining popularity globally as they offer a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from payroll processing and tax withholding to employee benefits administration and compliance management.

Using EOR providers offers substantial benefits including compliance management, access to HR expertise, cost savings, and scalability. These factors make it an attractive solution for businesses, especially those lacking a dedicated HR team.

NOA has demonstrated strong performance, reporting a turnover of 10 CR in the last fiscal year. The company foresees even better results given the rapid expansion of the remote working business sector.

The Khabiyas' vision for NOA is to continue supporting businesses' growth and expansion, by providing comprehensive, affordable, and streamlined HR solutions. Their ultimate goal is to remove any barriers for startups and SMEs when entering and operating in India's bustling market.

About NSquareIT Offshore Agency:

NSquareIT Offshore Agency, founded by Navin and Nehal Khabiya, is a one-stop solution provider for startups and SMEs looking to employ Indian talent. With services ranging from compliance, HR administration, recruitment, EOR, PEO, and business entity establishment, NOA is revolutionizing the way businesses hire and manage talent in India.