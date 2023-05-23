Microlending Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Microlending Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Microlending Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s microlending market forecast, the microlending market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 304.87 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global microlending industry is due to the rising need for micro-lending among end-users, including micro-enterprises and small enterprises. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest microlending market share. Major microlending companies include Accion International, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., BlueVine Inc., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
●By Provider: Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions), Other Provider
●By End-User: Small Enterprises, Micro Enterprises, Solo entrepreneurs, And self-employed
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Microlending refers to microfinance that supports enterprises by lending small amounts for business expansion. The primary advantage of microlending is that it allows borrowers to take loan who do not have the sufficient assets to act as a guarantee or simply do not want to risk their assets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Microlending Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Microlending Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
