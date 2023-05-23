Susan Schall of SOS Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FRONT ROYAL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manufacturing industry has been around for decades and over the years has undergone much growth and expansion yet today manufacturing is still shrouded in misconceptions. Many believe it’s an outdated industry, a dangerous filthy workplace, with low paying jobs and no room for advancement. Nothing can be further from the truth due to a combination of regulations, technology and new mindsets. In fact, employee well-being is highly regarded and there are many long- term career opportunities available. We all are impacted by the world of manufacturing and its direct link to a prosperous economy, and we absolutely need it to flourish and thrive. For every dollar in manufacturing, it contributes 1.3 dollars to the local economy, the largest multiplier of any sector. A pivotal reason why we must all do our part to empower the manufacturing workforce and encourage people to take advantage of the careers manufacturing offers.

Susan O. Schall is the Founder and Lead Consultant of SOS Consulting, where she works with manufacturing leaders to maximize their leadership potential and improve organizational health and performance.

Susan held a variety of technical and leadership roles at RR Donnelley, GE Lighting, DuPont and Kodak prior to starting SOS Consulting. She draws on her forty years of experience of working in manufacturing, higher education and non-profits to write numerous papers on organizational health and continuous quality improvement. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including by her professional society, the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE), with the Medallion Award in 2018 and Fellow in 2020.

Her true love and passion is working with small and mid-sized manufacturers to help them flourish. She says it’s these smaller companies that are the backbone of our communities.

Susan is also a masterful leadership coach helping emerging leaders develop their leadership potential, enhance visionary thinking, and equip them with the skills they need to create healthy organizations. Because only the right leadership team can foster a positive, efficient, and successful work environment, Susan prepares the next generation of leaders in the manufacturing industry.

It’s also no big secret that women are significantly underrepresented in manufacturing and Susan encourages women to seek out the many opportunities available to them. Manufacturing companies offer many career paths for women, she says, and not just on the factory floor.

“We all have a purpose to serve each other, and the world and we can create workplaces and communities in which that can happen. Manufacturing plays a significant role in making that a reality.”

