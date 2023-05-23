Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft lighting market size is predicted to reach $1.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.62%.
The growth in the aircraft lighting system market is due to rising usage of advanced LED lighting. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft market share. Major aircraft lighting manufacturers include Astronics Corporation, Bruce Aerospace, Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc.
Global Aircraft Lighting Market Segments
• By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets
• By Technology Type: Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent, Other Technologies
• By Installation Type: Line-Fit, Retrofit
• By End-Users: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, Maintenance, Repair And Operations (MRO)
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft lighting refers to a lighting system that produces both external and internal lights and serves multiple purposes, from simply identifying an aircraft's location to discerning its direction of flight. It is used to enhance aircraft visibility during critical flight phases, boost visibility to other aircraft, and provide illumination for various purposes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Lighting International Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aircraft Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
