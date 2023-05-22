From Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency and Dear Brother,

I am pleased, as your country celebrates its National Day, to extend to you, on behalf of the Algerian people and its government, and in my own name, my sincerest congratulations, wishing your honourable person continued good-health and wellbeing, and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan further development, progress and prosperity.

The commemoration of this milestone in the history of your country gives me the opportunity to express to you my deep satisfaction with the dynamism of our relations of friendship and cooperation, which culminated in your valuable participation, as the current Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement, as guest of honor in the League of Arab States Summit that Algeria hosted in November 2022.

I cannot fail on this occasion to reaffirm my full readiness to continue working with you towards elevating and moving our relations forward, in serving the common interests of our two countries and the aspirations of our friendly peoples, and to pursue our consultations in international forums on issues of common interest and all matters that would contribute in consolidating international peace and security.

In renewing my sincerest congratulations, please accept, Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sincerely,

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria