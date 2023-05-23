EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 2023-001- Declaration of Price Freeze

On May 22, 2023, a Declaration of Significant Emergency and State of Major Disaster was declared for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. On this basis and pursuant to the Consumer Disaster Price Freeze Act, a price freeze is hereby declared.

The price of the following items are frozen:

Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, natural gas, and all other chemical fuels, whether in gaseous, liquid, or solid form;

All foods and foodstuffs, including water, bottled water, beverages, and ice; All clothing; Flashlights, lamps, lanterns, candles, light bulbs, and other means of illumination; Generators, cables, wires, electrical batteries of every sort, and similar equipment for the generation and/or transmission of electrical power;

All appliances used in the storage and/or preparation of food, including, but not limited to stoves, barbecue grills, ovens, refrigerators, and coolers; Tools typically used for construction, ground clearing, or home repairs, whether electrically powered, chemically powered, or manual, including but not limited to, saws, machetes, hammers, drills, shovels, rakes, and brooms.

All bedding items, including pillows, futons, and blankets.

This price freeze shall last until rescinded, or until the declarations of emergency or disaster are terminated, whichever occurs first.

Done this 23rd day of May 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor