Urgent Care Center Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Industry Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Urgent Care Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the urgent care center market size is predicted to reach $30.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

This growth in urgent care centers is due to increasing chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the urgent care center industry include NextCare Holdings Inc., Concentra Inc., HCA Healthcare, MedExpress Urgent Care, American Family Care.

Urgent Care Center Market Segments

• By Service: Trauma or Injury Services, Vaccination Services, Acute Illness Treatment Solutions, Other Services

• By Ownership: Corporate Owned, Hospital Owned, Physician Owned, Other Ownerships

• By Geography: The global urgent care center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urgent care centers are similar to walk-in retail clinics that provide quick on-demand care, but instead of treating low-acuity disorders like bronchitis and mild infections, urgent care clinics are equipped to handle more serious problems like fractures, sprains, and wounds.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Urgent Care Center Market Trends

4. Urgent Care Center Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Urgent Care Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

