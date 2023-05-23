Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers plantar fasciitis treatment market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s plantar fasciitis treatment market forecast, the plantar fasciitis treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $3 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.8% through the forecast period.
A rise in obesity is expected to propel the plantar fasciitis treatment market demand going forward. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Bayer AG, Superfeet Worldwide LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Hanger Inc., A. Algeo Limited, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., 3M, Recover Sports Medicine, Orthobethesda, Apothecary Products LLC, Ellis & Badenhausen.
Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Segments
1) By Type: Medication Therapy, Orthotics, Shockwave Therapy, Surgery, Other Types
2) By Diagnosis: Medical History, Physical Examination, X-Rays, Radiography, Other Diagnosis
3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users
This type of fasciitis treatment refers to the medical care or preventive measures given to a patient to evaluate the incidence and frequency of a degenerative condition of the thick band of tissue at the base of the foot. Physical therapy is an important component of plantar fasciitis treatment.
