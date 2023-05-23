NATURE GROWTH AGTECH INCUBATOR SIGNS TERM SHEET WITH REVOLUTIONARY AGTECH STARTUP SLIBIO
Mahmoud Agbaria, Dr. Eli Even, Oren Heiman, Ben Friedman, Dr. Noam Chehanovsky and Lazer Bezdin signing agreement
SliBio is set to transform the global pest control market, estimated to be worth multi-billions, by eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.
This company is a perfect match for our portfolio, meeting our stringent criteria... We believe that SliBio will pave the way for Generation 3 pest control, keeping pests at bay without killing them.”SDEROT, ISRAEL, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature Growth, Israel’s leading Agtech incubator, proudly announces its first signed term sheet with SliBio Coating Ltd., a trailblazing Agtech company led by CEO Dr. Eli Even and CTO Mahmud Igbaria. SliBio is set to transform the global pest control market, estimated to be worth multi-billions, by eliminating the need for harmful pesticides, thus protecting public health and securing the future of generations to come.
— Oren Heiman, CEO of NatureGrowth
SliBio, after years of meticulous research on unique insect climbing mechanisms, has developed a proprietary process to manufacture a novel biopolymer formulation. This non-toxic compound targets selective insect control by disrupting the specific climbing mechanisms of arthropods. The company's first product, a ground-breaking solution that thwarts ants from climbing trees, disrupts the insects' physicochemical (Van Der Walls) bonding mechanism – the basis for their climbing ability. This innovation results in no damage or harm to the insects, thereby promoting sustainability and enhancing food security.
The team behind this scientific breakthrough comprises Mahmud Igbaria, Founder and CTO, who holds a B.SC. in Polymer Engineering and specializes in polymer blends and the analytical analysis of polymers. His unique experience spans the fields of nano-coating, plastic, and cosmetics formulations. Dr. Eli Even, CEO, boasts a Ph.D. in applied chemistry, and brings to SliBio vast experience in research management, venture capital investment, business development, and startup companies management.
"SliBio is the first company to join our portfolio, which is expected to include 80 companies by 2031," said Oren Heiman, CEO of Nature Growth. "SliBio will utilize labs in Baka El Garbiya and Sderot and may also launch their manufacturing facility in Sderot in 2024. This company is a perfect match for our portfolio, meeting our stringent fourfold criteria (promoting both food security and sustainability, high potential valuation, able to become independent within 2-years and likely to receive 70%-75% in non-dilutive grants). We believe that SliBio will pave the way for Generation 3 pest control, keeping pests at bay without killing them."
Heiman continued, "It's exciting that our first company aligns with our 'Arab Cluster', one of the innovation 'clusters' we are committed to supporting. Having known Eli for several years, I am incredibly impressed witnessing Mahmud leading SliBio's R&D since our due diligence process began."
Dr. Eli Even expressed his pride in the SliBio team and the compelling science they created, adding, "I appreciate the support from the IIA and in addition to this the NatureGrowth incubator has proven to be the perfect partner from both a financial and support perspective. The team, under Oren's leadership, truly understands Agscience and Agbusiness and has demonstrated professionalism and full transparency throughout the project. SliBio exemplifies Israelis' ability to work together, Jews and Arabs, the Galillee and the Negev, science and business, sustainability and agritech."
For more information about Nature Growth and SliBio, please visit www.nature-growth.com and www.slibio.com, respectively.
Oren Heiman
NatureGrowth LP
05431530333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn