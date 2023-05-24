Emerging Trends in the Dental Tourism Market: An Overview

Dental Tourism Market

The dental tourism market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental tourism market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The dental tourism market is fueled by several factors. Firstly, rising healthcare costs in developed countries have led patients to explore alternative options for dental care. Countries like Mexico, Thailand, and Hungary have become popular dental tourism destinations due to their affordable yet top-notch dental treatments. Additionally, advancements in technology and globalization have facilitated the ease of international travel, making it more accessible for patients to seek dental treatments overseas.

Moreover, dental tourism provides an opportunity for patients to combine dental procedures with a rejuvenating vacation, creating a unique and attractive proposition. Patients can undergo dental treatments while exploring exotic destinations, enjoying a memorable experience, and saving money in the process.

However, it is crucial for patients to conduct thorough research and choose reputable dental clinics that adhere to international standards of quality and hygiene. Seeking recommendations, reviewing patient testimonials, and consulting with experienced dental professionals are essential steps to ensure a safe and successful dental tourism experience.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By service, the dental implants sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and dental cosmetics sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the dental tourism market forecast period.

By provider, the dental clinics sub-segment accounted for a height dental tourism market share in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

By region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest dental tourism market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

• Liberty Dental Clinic

• Dubai Dental Hospital

• Imperial Dental Specialist Center

• Medlife Group

• clove dental

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

• Franco-Vietnamese Hospital

• raffles medical group

• Fortis Healthcare

• Oris Dental Centre

