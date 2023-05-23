Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Poly Coated Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Poly Coated Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s poly coated kraft paper market forecast, the poly coated kraft paper market is expected to grow to $5.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Eco-friendly packaging is driving the growth of the poly-coated kraft paper market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest poly coated kraft paper market share. Major poly coated kraft paper manufacturers include WestRock, Nordic Paper AS, Mondi PLC., Segezha Group, Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Ltd., Georgia-Pacific.

Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Segments

1) By Grade: Unbleached, Bleached, Natural

2) By Packaging Formats: Bags, Sacks, Pouches, Envelopes

3) By End Use: Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Automotive, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals and Agrochemicals, Other End Uses

Poly-coated kraft paper refers to pure kraft paper with a polyethylene coating. As with other paper production methods, Kraft paper is made by chemically converting wood into wood pulp. It is typically used in wrapping applications that require a moisture or grease barrier. It can also be used as a moisture barrier for pallet liners and tie sheets. Poly-coated kraft paper protects products from water, oil, dust, and grease. it is ideal for wrapping items with grease, oil, or other liquid barriers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Characteristics

3. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Trends

4. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

