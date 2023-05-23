Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cosmetic chemistry research and every facet of the cosmetic ingredients analysis. As per TBRC’s cosmetic chemicals market forecast, the global cosmetic chemicals market size is expected to grow to $23.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The increasing popularity of hair and skin care products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cosmetic chemicals market share. Major cosmetic chemical companies include Dow Inc., Givaudan SA, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group Limited, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, P&G Chemicals, Solvay SA.
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segments
By Product Type: Surfactants, Emollients and Moisturizers, Colorants and Pigments, Preservatives, Emulsifying and Thickening Agents
By Application: Perfumes and Fragrances, Hair Care and Skincare, Color Cosmetic Chemicals, Other Applications
Cosmetic chemicals are a blend of chemical compounds obtained from synthetic sources as well as natural sources. They are the main ingredients used for the formulation of personal care or cosmetic products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
