Chicken Bucket Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Chicken Bucket Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chicken Bucket Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers chicken bucket market data and every facet of the chicken bucket market research. As per TBRC’s chicken bucket market forecast, the global chicken bucket market size is expected to grow to $2.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.
The rising demand for chicken from developing economies is expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest chicken bucket market share. Major players in the market include Graphic Packaging International, Huhtamäki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation, DJS Printers, Westgate Products Ltd., Anchor Packaging
Chicken Bucket Market Segments
By Material: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic
By Capacity: Less Than 1.0 kg, 2.0 kg, 3.0 kg, More Than 3.0 kg
By End User: Foodservice, Institutional, Household
This type of bucket is a disposable packaging made of durable paper and other materials. Large-size chicken bucket packaging is used for serving more chicken. The paper bucket chicken is also used for serving takeaway meals.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC