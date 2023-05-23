Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s remote sensing technology for agriculture market forecast, the remote sensing technology for agriculture market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.51 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global remote sensing technology for agriculture industry is due to the rising implementation of the agricultural sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest remote sensing technology for agriculture market share. Major remote sensing technology for agriculture companies includes Yara International ASA, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, Coromandel International Limited, Agriculture Solutions Inc.
Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Market Segments
● By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
● By Application: Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labour Management, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Remote sensing technology for agriculture refers to the use of satellite images that take photos of a field over time so that the grower can analyze the data and take action that will increase crop yield.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Remote Sensing Technology for Agriculture Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
