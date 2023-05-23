Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Size Insights, Share Analysis, Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Latex Polymers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Latex Polymers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic latex polymers market size is predicted to reach $38.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.
The growth in the synthetic latex polymers market is due to increasing construction activity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the synthetic rubber manufacturing include Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer Plc., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company.
Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Segments
• By Type: Styrene Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene, Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Other Types
• By Application: Paints and Coating, Adhesives and Sealants, Nonwovens, Carpets, Paper and Paperboard, Other Applications
• By End-Use: Construction Sector, Automotive Industry, Electronics Sector, Textile Industry, Healthcare Sector, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global synthetic latex polymers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Synthetic latex polymers refer to a synthetic substitute for natural latex generated by combining the petrochemical chemicals styrene and butadiene to form SBR (styrene-butadiene rubber).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. synthetic latex polymers market Characteristics
3. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Trends
4. Synthetic Materials Plastic Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
