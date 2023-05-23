Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Size, Share Analysis, Industry Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032

Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the packaged food shelf life testing market size is predicted to reach $6.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The growth in the food packaging and shelf life market is due to high demand for packaged foods. Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major food shelf life testing market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Global, Intertek Group Plc., Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Segments

• By Parameter: Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties, Other Parameters

• By Food Tested: Packaged Food, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery Products, Meat And Meat Products, Dairy Products And Desserts, Processed Fruits And Vegetables, Other Food Tested

• By Technology: Equipment And Kit-Based, Manual Tests

• By Shelf Life Testing Methods: Real-Time Shelf Life Testing, Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Packaged food shelf-life testing is the process of testing different parameters and quality factors of food to determine how rapidly microbiological, chemical, and physical changes occur in food during distribution and storage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Characteristics

3. Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Trends

4. Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

