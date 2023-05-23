Betaine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Betaine Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Betaine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers betaine market analysis and every facet of the betaine market outlook. As per TBRC’s betaine market forecast, the global betaine market size is expected to grow to $4.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Associated BritishFood Plc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nutreco N.V., Solvay S.A., American Crystal Sugar Company, Amino GmbH, Kao Corporation.

Betaine Market Segments

By Type: Synthetic, Natural

By Form: Anhydrous, Monohydrate, Cocamidopropyl, Hydrochloride, Other Forms

By Application: Food and Beverages, and Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Detergent, Other Applications

This type of chemical is a neutral chemical compound of ammonia chemically known as trimethyl glycine. It is obtained from sugar beets or synthesized with glycine. This type of chemical is used in medicine, the preparation of liquid soap and pharmaceutical shampoos.

