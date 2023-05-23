Pediatric Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pediatric Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pediatric software market analysis and every facet of the pediatric software market research. As per TBRC’s pediatric software market forecast, the pediatric software market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.99 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of electronic medical record is expected to propel the pediatric software market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major pediatric software global market leaders include Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Medhost, Altera Digital Health, Netsmart Technologies, Athenahealth, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Jag products LLC, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Optum Inc., Change Healthcare.

Pediatric Software Market Segments

1) By Type: Type I, Type II

2) By Modality: Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI, Computed Tomography CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray

3) By Application: PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Other End Users

This type of medical software refers to a form of healthcare software made to assist doctors and other medical experts in managing the health of infants, children, and teenagers. It can quickly and easily access patient data, such as prescription and lab test results, documentation, referrals, billing information, and any other essential information the physician may require.

