Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers non-lethal biochemical weapons market analysis, non-lethal biochemical weapons market outlook and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s non-lethal biochemical weapons market forecast, the non-lethal biochemical weapons global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.

Increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest non-lethal biochemical weapons market share. Major players in the market include Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., BAE Systems Inc., QinetiqGroup Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, TASER International Inc., Moog Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Chemring Group Plc., Textron Systems Corp., LRAD Corporation, Condor Non-lethal technologies.

Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Directed Energy, Direct Contact

2) By Operation Type: Defensive, Offensive, Genetic Attack

3) By End User: Military Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies

These types of non-lethal weapons refer to weapons, designed to incapacitate persons or equipment without causing injuries. These are designed to disable persons or equipment without hurting anyone.

