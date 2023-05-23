Residential Real Estate Market Set to Soar: Predicted to Reach USD 12,182.1 Billion Forecast by 2027

The residential real estate market is expected to reach $12,182.1 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 9.0% forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Real Estate Market has long been a key pillar of the global economy, shaping the lives of individuals and communities alike. It serves as a reflection of societal trends, economic conditions, and shifting preferences. In recent years, the residential real estate market has experienced notable resilience and transformation, driven by various factors such as technological advancements, demographic changes, and evolving consumer demands.

The residential real estate market size was valued at $8,567.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12,182.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the global Residential Real Estate Market include:

Arabtec Holding, Christie’s International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Llc, Dlf Limited, Engel & Völkers Ag, Hochtief Corporation, Ijm Corporation Berhad, Lennar Corporation, Pultegroup, Inc., Raubex Group Limited, Savills Plc, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates Llc, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Vinci.

Technology has revolutionized the way the residential real estate market operates. From online property listings to virtual property tours, digital platforms have enhanced accessibility and transparency for buyers, sellers, and agents.

The growing concern for environmental sustainability has prompted a significant shift toward eco-friendly residential real estate. Homebuyers are increasingly seeking energy-efficient homes equipped with renewable energy sources, green building materials, and smart home technology that reduces energy consumption.

The residential real estate market is undergoing a period of significant transformation driven by technological advancements, demographic shifts, and changing lifestyles. Technological innovations have revolutionized the way properties are marketed and transacted, while demographic changes have led to evolving preferences and demands from buyers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Residential Real Estate market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger as in the Residential Real Estate market.

The Residential Real Estate market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Residential Real Estate market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Residential Real Estate market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

