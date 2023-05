Enhancing Vehicle Stability : The Role of Steering Roll Connectors

Steering Roll Connector Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connectors are commonly used in the automotive industry. Among numerous connectors, steering roll connectors (SRC) also known as clock spring is one of the frequently used connector in the automotive industry. Steering roll connectors are placed on the steering column just below the steering wheel of the vehicle. They are a rotatable connector which electrically connects the steering wheel-mounted electric controls with the vehicle body. A connector is a device that carries electricity or electronic signals and connects the internal controls of a machine to the I/O part of an electronic or electrical device. They form a medium of communication between different components and systems by connecting electric circuits with each other.

The connector is placed under the hood of the car and must be able to withstand high temperatures and sub-zero temperatures and shocks. Therefore, reliability and durability issues are some of the functional challenges that hinder market growth. Increasing consumer attention to safety issues, coupled with safety-related initiatives by government agencies, has increased the requirements for reliable connectors in vehicle steering systems.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

Adoption of infotainment systems in high volume mid segment vehicles, safety and security to witness fast growth, and increasing steering mounted electronic controls are driving the growth of the market.

Shorter lifecycle of automotive electronics is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Rapid vehicle electrification, regulatory push toward efficient technologies, and growing disposable incomes can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

During the forecast period, the safety and security sector is expected to experience the fastest growth rate. Improving safety and security of vehicles is a growing concern among automakers and governments as a result, automakers have started installing dedicated electronic control units (ECUs) at every critical level of vehicle systems, for example, the use of ECUs such as electric power steering ECU units. The governments in the Asia Pacific region are taking numerous initiatives to improve vehicle safety and are thus compelling OEMs to gradually integrate safety features. For instance, ZF developed an advanced steering wheel concept for automated and HMI solutions. This new technology provides advanced gesture control through graphic displays and dynamic illumination and hands-on detection for level 3 automation and higher driver interaction. Traditional steering systems require the driver to continuously make minor steering corrections to compensate for irregularities. But modern electric power steering systems automatically provide assistance when the driver encounters such obstacles. Therefore, concern for safety and security of vehicle will drive the market of steering roll connector market.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Yazaki, Angotan, Mazda Motors, Mitsubishi, Nissan Motors, Toyota Motors, Cherry Motors, Hyundai Motors, Buick, Proton

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ก ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Manufacturing companies are regularly innovating and manufacturing techniques to enhance customer's luxury in their automobile vehicles. Moreover, the safety & security feature has been prioritized as there is an increase in the number of accidents. Thus, the company is adapting to better safety systems, which is expected to further promote the growth of the automotive steering roll connector market during the forecast period.

