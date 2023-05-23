Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gastric volvulus treatment market analysis and every facet of the gastric volvulus treatment market research. As per TBRC’s gastric volvulus treatment market forecast, the gastric volvulus treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.

A rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, PAI Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co KGaA, Mayne Pharma Group Limited.

Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market Segments

1) By Type: Organo-Axial Volvulus, Mesentero-Axial Volvulus

2) By Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

This type of volvulus treatment refers to surgical treatment, specifically volvulus reduction, reintegration of the stomach into the abdominal cavity in cases of intrathoracic migration, and correction of causal factors. Gastric volvulus surgery is usually simple, involving de-rotation, lowering of the hernial contents into the abdominal wall, and repair of the hernial defect.

