EFI’s Extensive Offerings at FESPA 2023 Offer Print Businesses Profitable Growth Opportunities: Preview of Nozomi Single-pass Inkjet Printer for Sign and Display, Launch of LED Inks for 3D Formed Applications

Exhibit in Hall A1, Stand B50 features a full array of high-end UV LED and soft signage production printer and workflow solutions

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc., continues on its innovative path to create more opportunities for customers to achieve profitable growth with the announcement of the company’s first UV LED inkjet inks for thermoformed 3D sign and display applications, along with another breakthrough in the analogue-to-digital transformation – the EFI™ Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass printer for sign and display graphics that is more than twice as productive as the fastest multi-pass/shuttle-based printer. Along with EFI’s new technology announcements, the Londonderry, N.H.-based company is presenting its leading portfolio of sign and display graphics technology – including advanced roll-to-roll, hybrid and soft-signage graphics printers – at the FESPA Global Print Expo, 23-26 May, at Messe Munich in Hall A1, Stand B50.



EFI Nozomi single-pass technology for sign and display graphics

Available later this year, the 1.4-metre-wide EFI Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass printer joins the 1.8-metre-wide EFI Nozomi 18000+ LED printer – the very first single-pass inkjet production printer designed for sign and display graphics printing – in a series of modular and scalable solutions for ultra-high-volume producers looking for super-high-speed, high-quality production capabilities. The Nozomi 14000 SD printer supports a variety of substrates for sign and display applications along with enhanced priming and print varnish optional capabilities. With speeds up to 10 times faster than multi-pass printers on the market, the Nozomi 140000 SD printer is available with white, orange and violet ink options in addition to the standard CMYK ink set to give display graphics professionals the ability to deliver up to 97% of the Pantone® colour gamut.

The new EFI LED thermoformable ink announced at FESPA extends the company’s long history of innovation and development as a world-leading manufacturer of digital inkjet inks for industrial and display graphics applications. EFI Transform-TF LED thermoforming ink is an extremely flexible, UV LED curable digital ink for first-surface interior and second-surface exterior/backlit applications where common thermoplastic is specified for deep-draw thermoforming. The ink, which offers outstanding elongation characteristics for heat bending and routing without chipping or adhesion problems, is available now for the EFI Pro 30f flatbed and EFI VUTEk® 32h hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll printer models. EFI Transform-TF ink will be available for EFI VUTEk h3 and h5 printers in Q3. EFI Transform-TF ink is part of a full portfolio of inks and coatings available from EFI, including EFI Armor coatings and the award-winning EFI UltraClear Coat, a versatile spot or full clear coat ink available with EFI LED roll-to-roll printers that can be used for decorative, high-quality effects on prints or as a final coating to protect graphics against abrasion, chemicals and fading. UltraClear Coat prints inline, simultaneously with the image – without slowing down production speeds in certain printer models – in gloss or matte finishes.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with our customers at FESPA, one of the most important shows in this segment, and showing them the capabilities and versatility of solutions from EFI that allow them to grow both their revenues and their profitability,” said Ken Hanulec, EFI Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “Our dynamic, comprehensive portfolio – with new and innovative inks and coatings, and more than a dozen production printers offering the most advanced technology available – speaks to our commitment to helping our customers thrive no matter where they are on their journey in providing high-end, versatile display graphics.”

Production printers for profitable growth

EFI’s portfolio of production inkjet printers on display at the FESPA in Hall A1 includes:



The 3.5-metre EFI VUTEk Q3r roll-to-roll LED printer that provides a complete print-to-finished graphic workflow, from RIP to finished product. The fastest superwide-format roll-to-roll solution in its class, it prints at up to 558 square metres per hour and features true resolution up to 1200 dpi, and white and clear ink printing together.



The 3.4-metre EFI VUTEk FabriVU® 340i+ dye-sublimation printer with inline fixation allows users to print direct to fabric and sublimate inline, in one step, for production runs that are immediately ready for finishing and shipping. It features four-colour printing, speeds of up to 480 square metres per hour, and ultra-high resolution up to 2,400 dpi.



The high-productivity 3.2-metre EFI VUTEk h5 hybrid roll/flatbed LED printer delivers top-tier image quality up to 1200 dpi and high throughput at speeds up to 109 boards per hour. With its automated media handling options, including a ¾ automated media loading and stacker systems and super duty winders, the VUTEk h5 printer is ready to meet any need.



The 3.2-metre EFI Pro 30h hybrid roll/flatbed LED printer is an ideal solution for businesses targeting production sign and display graphics as a growth opportunity. Running at speeds up to 230 square metres per hour, it features four colours plus dual channels of white standard and prints in resolutions up to 1,200 dpi.

Fiery Joins EFI at FESPA

Experts from Fiery® LLC will also be present in the EFI stand at FESPA with three Fiery and Fiery Display Graphics workstations showing prepress workflow, print analytics, RIP and colour management workflow and a wide range of specialty printing applications. Fiery Display Graphics partner Mimaki will be showing its TxF150-75 Fiery-Driven textile printer. And a Fiery-Driven Maegis RS Pro DTF UV 7 printer, ideal for producing decals, will be operating in the stand as well.

Visitors can also come by to see Fiery IQ™, a suite of advanced, cloud-based applications that capture production data to help owners and managers gain control of their operations and build a more profitable business. Visitors will be able to view live operational data from the VUTEk Q3r, VUTEk h5, and the EFI Pro 30h printers, and learn how Fiery IQ delivers business management value, drawing data from an entire production operation to give managers the detailed and accurate information they need for smarter, real-time decision making.

Fiery’s Chris Showalter, Global Sales Director for Display Graphics, will be participating in a panel session at 11:35 AM on May 25th, a conversation with manufacturers moderated by Richard Askam. Showalter will be joined by panellists from Landa and Canon.

