Goodguys Crowns the 2023 Hot Rod of the Year

Congratulations to Coby Gewertz and his '34 Ford Coupe for winning the Goodguys 2023 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year title!

This wild '34 Ford Coupe, owned by Coby Gewertz, was built by South City Rod & Custom and painted by Compani Color. It was just named the Goodguys 2023 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.

The 2023 Goodguys Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year is powered by a fuel injected 331c.i. vintage Hemi engine.