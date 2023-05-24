The Lawyer Changing LGBTQ+ Lives from an RV this June - Pride Month

Angela Giampolo, a Philly-based lawyer, is taking legal services on the road this June. The mission? To make them available to individuals who need them most.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Giampolo won't just be giving out free advice—she'll be marrying people, doing transgender gender name changes, and adoptions from the RV. Providing what for many, will be life changing legal services."There are so many people who need legal services but can't afford them," Giampolo said. "I want to be able to help as many people as possible, and this seemed like the best way to do that."Giampolo will be traveling in an RV, which she has dubbed the " Caravan of Hope ," throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She plans to make stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Alabama and multiple other cities.The Caravan of Hope seeks to ensure that all LGBTQ+ people have access to legal services. Alleviating the burdens and stress experienced by the most vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ community and ensuring that people living in rural communities have access to the resources they need to thrive."The sad reality however is that LGBTQ+ individuals in the 29 states without state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, consistently see greater disparities than in the other states, including less social acceptance and greater economic vulnerability, especially among African-American LGBT and individual transgender people. There is work to be done!" Giampolo said.About Angela Giampolo:From working with the United Nations at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, in prosecuting those responsible for the Rwandan Genocide of 1994, to securing a Certificate of Law in Chinese Law from Tsinghua University in Beijing, Angela Giampolo, is committed to standing for every human’s birth-right to able to be seen as who they are and safe in that self-expression.As an advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community she serves, it was New Year’s Eve 2016 on the eve of Trump’s election when the inspiration for Non-profit The Caravan of Hope dropped. The initiative seeks to alleviate the burdens and stress experienced by the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community and ensure that people living in rural communities have access to the resources they need to thrive.The Caravan of Hope schedule• June 2 - Provincetown, MA• June 4 - Asbury Park, New Jersey• June 6 - Rehoboth Beach, Delaware• June 8 - Baltimore, Maryland• June 10 - Washington, D.C.• June 11 - Charleston, South Carolina• June 12-13 - Birmingham, Alabama• June 14 - Arkadelphia, Arkansas• June 16 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma• June 19 - Santa Fe, New Mexico• June 20 -Salt Lake City, Utah• June 21 - Laramie, Wyoming• June 23 - Lincoln, Nebraska• June 25 - Chicago, Illinois• June 27 - Columbus, Ohio• June 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania• June 30 - Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFor further info see www.Caravanofhope.lgbt Interview requests: Jessica@JHPR.co.uk