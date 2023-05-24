Electro Scan Inc. Named 2023 Best of Sensors Awards Finalist for CleanTech / Sustainability
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH selected as Finalist for Best Sensor in CleanTech / Sustainability category.
Many water utilities have a good idea of pipe materials they maintain on the Public Side of the meter or curb box, but little if any knowledge of the Private-Side service line owned by the Customer.
Using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH buried lead pipe can be confirmed from accessing curbstop locations or from inside buildings at the meter.
Electro Scan's portfolio of machine-intelligent leak and lead detection smart tools will be showcased at this year's AWWA ACE conference, Toronto, Canada, June 11-14, 2023.
Shift from 'Leak' to 'Lead' Detection By Major Consulting & Engineering Firms Spotlights Electro Scan's Next Generation Machine-Intelligent Tech That Does Both
"I am delighted to see Electro Scan as the sole product and services provider in the water business to be considered for such a prestigious award," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO.
"Our team is delivering unmatched AI machine-intelligent actionable data to help drinking water suppliers replace toxic lead water service lines," stated Hansen.
Electro Scan's machine-intelligent technology measures the change in electrical resistance from inside of a pressurized or unpressurized pipe, allowing water utilities to assess a pipe's remaining useful life, leak locations & severity in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second, pipe material, and pipe wall corrosion; missed by legacy acoustic sensors or visual observations.
More importantly, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH sensor, combined with its Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud application, is able to identify buried lead pipe materials, without digging or excavation.
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH solution is available to public and private water utilities for sale, with field services available from Authorized Service Providers.
Award winners will be announced at Sensors Converge, June 21, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California.
Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, impact of the problem it solves, issue it addresses, and uniqueness of its design.
“This year's innovations surpassed previous years with new & innovative technologies doing groundbreaking work in the field of design engineering," stated Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics. "We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to seeing who the judges select.”
The elimination of all lead water service lines is a key goal of President's Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021.
Electro Scan's full line of smart water sensors for pressurized and gravity pipelines will be on display at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 11-14, 2023.
Industry estimates of lead water service pipes in U.S. homes range from 9 million to 26 million.
By comparison, almost a quarter of all 24.8 million properties in England and Wales still have lead water pipes.
In 1986 the U.S. Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act prohibiting lead pipes in public water systems, while lead pipes have been illegal in the UK since 1969.
Today, over half of all American households were built before 1980, making private-side or customer-owned homes highly likely for still having lead service pipes.
In a surprise move by the EPA, all 50,000 community water systems must inventory both utility-owned and customer-owned buried water service lines; a key requirement of the U.S. Government's Infrastructure Law that includes the Lead and Copper Rule Revision.
Many drinking water providers have been so overwhelmed with the EPA's requirement to inventory both sides of the meter, that some water agencies have opted to use desktop data modeling, estimations, and predictive algorithms to complete their preliminary inventories due by October 16, 2024.
While modeling techniques can identify probabilities that lead service lines (LSLs) might exist, they do not generate a verified service line inventory for capital planning purposes.
As a result, some large cities that unwittingly relied on desktop data models and outdated geographic information systems (GIS), have led to digging up new copper and plastic pipes, wasting millions meant to fund removal and replacement of lead pipes.
"Electro Scan's SWORDFISH is a game-changer," states Mike App, Electro Scan's Executive Vice President.
Besides its ability to differentiate pipe materials, including cement, copper, galvanized, lead, and plastic pipes, Electro Scan's technology represents a breakthrough in modern water leak detection.
In addition to accurate locations of leaks, i.e. within 1 centimeter, Electro Scan's focused electrode leak location technology is the first and only solution that accurately determines leak severities expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
Representing a major market disruptor, Electro Scan's machine intelligent sensor is not affected by customer usage, pipe pressure, flow, traffic noise, pipe material or diameter, prior repairs, or temperature variations.
While few if any traditional leak detection correlators cannot be used to validate the water tightness of new or repaired pipes, Electro Scan can pinpoint defects to specific defects at pipe joints, service connections, and pipe walls.
By integrating Electro Scan's electrical resistance technology with high resolution video cameras, the Company's AI-based particulate tracing tech can confirm clock position of water entering or exiting a pipe. While closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage alone on aids in navigating pipes, knowing where to 'STOP' the camera based on Electro Scan defect results, eliminates the digging of dry holes and mistaken leak locations.
About Sensors Converge
Sensors Converge, formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex.
About Electro Scan Inc.
Electro Scan Inc. is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and gas utility market. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
