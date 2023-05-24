Electro Scan Inc. Named 2023 Best of Sensors Awards Finalist for CleanTech / Sustainability

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH selected as Finalist for Best Sensor in CleanTech / Sustainability category.

Many water utilities have a good idea of pipe materials they maintain on the Public Side of the meter or curb box, but little if any knowledge of the Private-Side service line owned by the Customer.

Using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH buried lead pipe can be confirmed from accessing curbstop locations or from inside buildings at the meter.

Electro Scan's portfolio of machine-intelligent leak and lead detection smart tools will be showcased at this year's AWWA ACE conference, Toronto, Canada, June 11-14, 2023.