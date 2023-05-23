AltExchange and Clear Sky Advisers Announce Partnership to Simplify and Streamline Sustainable Investments for RIAs
RIA clients can experience automated reporting for private sustainable investment strategies managed by Clear Sky, leveraging technology powered by AltExchange.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AltExchange and Clear Sky Advisers announce a partnership to modernize and digitize sustainable private investment reporting for family office partners, RIAs and their clients. Clear Sky Advisers manages sustainable investment strategies (e.g. California Carbon Allowances) for some of the largest institutional investors, that are designed to be free of conflict with fossil fuel or energy mandates.
This strategic partnership solves a number of the challenges RIAs face with alternative investments: The ability to provide unique private investment access, aggregate clients’ entire portfolio of alts, differentiate with transparency, provide an unmatched investor experience, and easily report on private investment performance.
With AltExchange, RIA partners and their clients can now experience:
- Real-time reporting and consolidation of Clear Sky Advisers’ investment strategies.
- Historical reporting on existing investments.
- Automatic collection of investment tax documents (K-1s, 1099s).
- Fully-managed capital calls (automated reminders & notifications).
- Integrations with existing wealth management systems.
Aaron Edwards, Managing Director at Clear Sky Advisers said:
“We are excited to partner with AltExchange to offer RIAs the simplest way to access sustainable private investment strategies with automated reporting technology. At Clear Sky, we pride ourselves in providing RIAs and family offices with quality and unique private investment opportunities. Now, through our partnership with AltExchange, we have the ability to have a transparent, seamless digital reporting experience for both RIAs and their clients.”
Zak Boca, CEO of AltExchange said:
“AltExchange is proud to partner with Clear Sky Advisers to provide the simplest way for RIAs to manage their sustainable alternative investments offerings. Working with Clear Sky, we’ve eliminated many of the barriers and manual back-office tasks associated with managing private investments. We’re thrilled to make managing all private investments simple for RIAs with our automation technology, and allow them to provide the best client experience possible.”
For more information on Clear Sky Advisers investment strategies, please contact Aaron Edwards at aaron@clearskyim.com.
To begin automating alternative investments for your clients or yourself, please reach out at hello@altexchange.com.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SECURITIES ISSUED BY ANY INVESTMENT FUND (“CLEAR SKY FUND”) MANAGED OR ADVISED BY CLEAR SKY ADVISERS, LLC (“CLEAR SKY”). ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE MADE ONLY BY WAY DELIVERY OF A FINAL, DEFINITIVE CONFIDENTIAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT MEMORANDUM, OFFERING MEMORANDUM, RISK DISCLOSURE STATEMENT OR SIMILAR DOCUMENT (“DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT”) RELATING TO SUCH CLEAR SKY FUND.
AN INVESTMENT IN A CLEAR SKY FUND IS SPECULATIVE AND INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISKS. NO ONE SHOULD INVEST IN A CLEAR SKY FUND WITHOUT FIRST CAREFULLY READING AND CONSIDERING ITS RELATED DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT, WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, DISCUSSES THE SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS AND RISK FACTORS, AS WELL AS THE POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES, OF INVESTING IN, AND SUBSEQUENTLY WITHDRAWING OR REDEEMING CAPITAL FROM, SUCH CLEAR SKY FUND.
Jennifer Reardon
AltExchange
jennifer@altexchange.com