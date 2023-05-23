Honoring its Taylor Swift Social Media Challenge, Visit Philadelphia Doubles Donation to Rock to the Future

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2023 – Taylor Swift’s stop in Philadelphia during her Eras Tour to perform three sold-out shows at Lincoln Financial Field has come and gone, but the impact from her visit is more long-lasting for the students of Rock to the Future, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization supporting youth development and economic empowerment through free, student-driven music programs for the city’s youth. Taking a cue from Swift’s history of philanthropy – and following an outpouring of love on social media for the talented students in the program – VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is making a $26,000 donation to Rock to the Future.

Ahead of the May 12-14 shows, Visit Philadelphia announced a $13,000 donation to Rock to the Future, celebrating Swift’s lucky number 13. To amplify the initiative, Visit Philadelphia pledged an additional $13,000 to Rock to the Future if video posts on Visit Philadelphia’s TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts featuring students from the program performing a cover of Swift’s song “Style” reached a combined 13,000 likes by the last Philly show. In total, the combined videos received 13,127 likes, leading to an increased donation and support of over two years of music education for an entire class of students. On Twitter, it was the most-liked tweet by Visit Philadelphia since the account started in 2008, currently totalling over 570,000 views and nearly 1 million engagements.

To view the video, please visit: @Visit.Philly on TikTok, @VisitPhilly on Instagram, and @VisitPhilly on Twitter.

“Congratulations to all the Swifties and fans of Philadelphia who helped us reach this fundraising challenge,” said Visit Philadelphia president and CEO, Angela Val. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor Taylor Swift than by supporting music education in our city. Visit Philadelphia was proud to partner with Rock to the Future to raise awareness of their important mission, while also offering an impactful way to welcome Taylor Swift home to Pennsylvania.”

The weekend of the Taylor Swift concert (May 12-14) was high performing for Philadelphia’s tourism industry. Swift played three back-to-back sold-out shows and it also was the University of Pennsylvania graduation and Mother’s Day, which all caused significant compression among Center City hotels. Center City hotel occupancy for Friday and Saturday night averaged 95%, with an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $447.12, according to STR data. This marks the first time Philadelphia hit over 90% hotel occupancy in the month of May since Memorial Day Weekend of 2019.

ADR on Saturday, May 13 hit $467.18, making it the fifth highest ADR dating back to 2009 (oldest data available). The four ADRs above it were a result of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. This is particularly noteworthy because average Center City daily room supply has grown 26% since that time, or nearly 3,000 additional hotel rooms.

This past weekend’s performance shows that Philadelphia is well-prepared to handle a busy summer travel season with an incredibly packed line-up of events and festivals including The Roots Picnic, Wawa Welcome America, the Philly Pride March and Festival and Odunde Festival, among many others.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

About Rock to the Future:

Philadelphia-based nonprofit Rock to the Future provides free, transformative music programs for resilient young people in neighborhoods affected by poverty and violence. Starting with 13 participants in Kensington in 2010, Rock to the Future now serves hundreds of kids and teens each year through in-school, after-school, and summer programs at schools, community locations, and in the juvenile justice system. Their programs combine exciting, student-driven music programming – like learning guitar, bass, drums, piano, music production, original songwriting, and live performance – with education, mentoring, and social services support. Through music, youth build social and intellectual capital and life skills which supports high school graduation, professional pathways, peer relationships, and lifelong well-being. Thousands of community members celebrate the talents and achievements of local youth through dozens of free performances each year. RocktotheFuture.org @Rock2Future