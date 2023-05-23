USA TODAY Names Philadelphia “Most Walkable City In The U.S.”

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2023 – Philadelphia has been voted “Most Walkable City in the U.S.” in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest. The award is a testament to the city’s accessibility and ease of transportation for visitors and residents alike, addressing one of the primary factors travelers consider when selecting a destination.

A panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, nominated Philadelphia for the accolade via a careful review process before the public voted Philly to the top slot, besting other destinations including New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. More details on the contest and its selection process are available here.

“This award recognizes Philadelphia as the most walkable city in the country, which is exactly how we want our city to be known,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia. “Visitors and residents can easily stroll from neighborhood to neighborhood, having dinner in one part of the city before walking 10 minutes to grab a drink or dessert in another, sightseeing along the way.”

“Plus, walkability is a huge draw for conventions, concerts, sporting events and other large-scale happenings,” Val added. “Philadelphia’s walkability even played a role in becoming a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.”

Visitors can participate in a slew of self-guided walking tours or opt for a tour experience with an operator to explore all sorts of topics from history and street art to food and architecture by foot.

Center City Philadelphia is a compact, easy-to-navigate area spanning 26 blocks from the Delaware River on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. With 2.6 miles separating the popular Franklin Fountain ice cream parlor at 2nd and Market streets in Old City and the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 26th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, it takes less than an hour to walk from one end of downtown Philly to the other.

Much of Philadelphia’s walkability is attributable to 17th-century city planner William Penn, who envisioned the grid of streets that comprise Philadelphia’s downtown. Perpendicular streets run north-south (they’re numbered) and east-west (many named for trees: Walnut, Locust, Spruce).

USA TODAY also named Philadelphia the No. 3 ”Best U.S. Destination on a Budget,” speaking to visitors’ ability to thoroughly enjoy their stay in the city without breaking the bank. Additionally, Philadelphia was highlighted as the No. 4 “Best Place to See Fireworks” thanks to the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks show.

