Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech Senate Bill No. 2212 under Committee Report No....

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2212 under Committee Report No. 67

"Regional Specialty Centers Act"

Mr. President, dear colleagues, good afternoon.

It is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2212 under Committee Report No. 67 entitled "An Act Establishing Specialty Centers in Hospital under the Direct Supervision and Control of the Department of Health and Appropriating Funds Therefor" otherwise known as the "Regional Specialty Centers Act."

Mr. President, during the 18th Congress when we deliberated the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act, now Republic Act No. 11509, I mentioned that I lost my two siblings when they were still little due to lack of access to medical services. They died of common illnesses without seeing a doctor.

Hindi lang po ako ang nag-iisa na nakaranas ng hirap at sakit na mawalan ng miyembro ng pamilya dahil lamang sa walang ospital na malapit. Kaya naman, Ginoong Pangulo, ako po ay sumusuporta sa mabilisang pag-pasa ng panukalang inihain sa atin ngayon ni Senator Bong Go bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee of Health and Demography.

Mr. President, ang pagkakaroon po ng regional specialty centers sa bawat DOH-retained hospital sa bansa ay isang ginhawa para sa ating mga kababayan na may sakit. Isipin po ninyo, hindi na po nila kakailanganing pumila sa National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, at Philippine Heart Center na lahat ay nasa Quezon City lamang. Sigurado po akong mas mapabibilis ang kanilang pag-galing dahil hindi na po sila mapapagod pa sa malayong biyahe papunta ng kalakhang Maynila. Ang matitipid po nila sa kanilang pamasahe ay maaari pang magamit pambili ng gamot o kaya naman ay panggastos ng kanilang pamilya.

The establishment of regional specialty centers is also in line with the policy of the current administration. No less than President Bongbong Marcos mentioned during his first State of the Nation Address that he intends to bring the health care system closer to the people.

Indeed, Mr. President, as national leaders, we have a task to ensure that social services including medical services are accessible to every Filipino whenever they need it and wherever they may be.

Nawa po ay sa tulong ng panukalang batas na ito, wala na pong pamilya ang makararanas mawalan ng mahal sa buhay dahil lamang sa malayo ang mga serbisyong medical sa bansa.

Maraming salamat po.