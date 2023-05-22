Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech Committee Report No. 65

PHILIPPINES, May 22 - Press Release

May 22, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Committee Report No. 65

(Citizenship of Kyle Douglas Jennerman)

May 22, 2023 Good afternoon Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: It is my honor and privilege to co-sponsor House Bill No. 7185 under Committee Report No. 75, granting Kyle Douglas Jennerman, popularly known as or "Kulas", Philippine citizenship. As a well-known travel vlogger and influencer with more than one million Youtube subscribers, Mr. Jennerman has been creating contents showing the rich culture of the Philippines and the Filipino people, through his Youtube channel "Becoming Filipino." Through his contents, Kulas has promoted the Philippines' tourism in the international arena despite having not being obligated to do so, a quality which we should emulate as Filipino citizens. In fact, last May 14, 2021, Kulas was recognized as a brand ambassador of the Department of Science and Technology Region XI's Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development or GRIND Program which provides opportunities to stimulate overall growth of the country by utilizing community-led solutions geared towards sustainable growth. Noong nakaraang buwan, marami ang nag-post sa kanilang mga social media profile kung ilang probinsya na ng Pilipinas ang narating nila. Ang kulay ay nakadepende kung ikaw ay namalagi nang matagal sa lugar, kung huminto ka lang para kumain, kung dinaanan mo lang. Marami sa atin, iilang probinsya pa lamang ang napuntahan. Four days ago, Mr. President, Kulas was able to complete all 85 provinces. Pumunta siya sa Sulu at ngayon ay binabahagi na niya sa kanyang mga post sa social media kung gaano kaganda ang Sulu. Hindi kailanman naging hadlang para sa kanya ang layo. Tila wala nang malayo para sa kanya. So ibig sabihin, Mr. President, marami tayong mga colleague dito na senador na tatalunin including you and me, tatalunin tayo ni Kulas pagdating sa eleksyon dahil mas napuntahan niya lahat nang probinsya. Ako, hindi ko pa nakumpleto itong lahat nang probinsya ng Pilipinas. Indeed Mr. President, Mr. Jennerman has shown the entire world what it truly means to become a Filipino not only in paper nor by birth, but by choice. He is revolutionizing the meaning of nationalism, in this day and age, one social media post, one powerful message at a time. I urge my colleagues to support this measure as Mr. Jennerman's love for the Philippines truly makes him qualified beyond a doubt to be granted Philippine citizenship. In the words of Kulas: "Power on!" Thank you and good afternoon once again.