National Assembly approves appointment of new environment minister

VIETNAM, May 23 - HÀ NỘI – The 15th National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Đặng Quốc Khánh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Giang Province, as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at its fifth session in Hà Nội on May 22.

The resolution to this effect was approved with 454 out of 467 deputies participating in the voting.

Khánh, 47, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee; Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Giang Province; and head of the Hà Giang provincial delegation of NA deputies.

On the same day, the National Assembly decided that Lê Quang Mạnh – a member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of Cần Thơ City Party Committee, and head of the municipal delegation of deputies to the 15th NA – would hold the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee.

The decision was made by 468 out of 469 participating legislators.

Manh, 49, held many positions at the Ministry of Planning and Investment from 2003 to 2018 and was appointed Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment by the Prime Minister in 2018.

During the first working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session yesterday under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, the NA discussed and voted to approve the session’s agenda and heard Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái delivering a report on additional assessments on outcomes of the socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2022 and the implementation of such plans in the first months of this year, and a verification report by Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến presented a report on people's petitions to this session, while Chairman of the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Commission Dương Thanh Bình reported on supervision results of the settlement of petitions submitted to the legislature's fourth session.

Deputies also discussed personnel work and considered other important issues.

The NA approved a resolution relieving Nguyễn Phú Cường from the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee.

On May 25, the NA will hold a live-broadcast plenary session, considering thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022; the draft law and ordinance making programme for 2024 and amendments to the 2023 programme; and the State budget serving the implementation of tasks and projects under the socio-economic development and recovery programme. VNA/VNS