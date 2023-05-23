Submit Release
CBP Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead as Summer Travel Season Begins

DETROIT - As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, kicking-off the unofficial start to the summer travel season, US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations advises travelers to review travel requirements for entering the United States.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, CBP encourages travelers to visit CBP.gov/travel and review the latest requirements and regulations before embarking on their trips. Travelers are encouraged to keep in mind CBP's agriculture requirements when traveling to the United States. Travelers should declare all food, plants, and animal products they are bringing into the country to avoid any potential fines or penalties.

Additionally, CBP has the authority to conduct searches of travelers and their belongings upon entry into the United States. Travelers should be prepared to answer questions about their trip, including the purpose of their visit and the length of their stay. Finally, travelers should be aware of CBP's currency reporting requirements. All travelers entering or leaving the United States with more than $10,000 in currency or monetary instruments must declare it to CBP. Travelers may now file their FinCEN Form 105 Currency/Monetary Instruments Reporting Form prior to their trip, online at fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov.

Non-U.S. travelers, if applicable, are encouraged apply for their I-94 online or via the CBP One mobile app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

By taking the time to review CBP's travel requirements and regulations before their trips, travelers can help ensure a smooth and stress-free travel experience.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

