CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for murder at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Rigoberto Resendez, a male U.S. citizen from Queretaro, Mexico wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for murder.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States and we are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On May 22, 2023, 47-year-old Rigoberto Resendez, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Resendez was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Resendez has been wanted since June of 2000. He is charged with murder, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy arrived to take custody of Resendez and transported him to the county jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

