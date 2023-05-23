Border Patrol Agents discover 11 migrants inside the cab of a commercial vehicle at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discover migrants hiding inside a commercial vehicle at the I-35 checkpoint.

On May 20, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane, agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver when a Service canine alerted to the cab. The driver was referred to secondary where agents commenced a search inside the commercial vehicle. During the search agents discovered 11 migrants concealed inside the cab area of the vehicle.

Record checks were conducted on the individuals, and it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. The migrants were processed accordingly, and the driver will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

