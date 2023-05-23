Automotive Software Market worth $40.1 billion in 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Software Market size is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion in 2027 at CAGR of 13.1% from USD 21.7 billion by 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2022: USD 21.7 Billion Projected to reach 2027: USD 40.1 Billion CAGR: 13.1% Base Year Considered: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2027 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World Segments Covered: Application, software layer, EV application, vehicle type, and region Companies Covered: Robert Bosch (Germany), NVIDIA (US), NXP (Netherlands), BlackBerry (Canada), Elektrobit (US), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Airbiquity (US), Wind River Systems (US)and Green Hills Software (US).

The market is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of ADAS features in automobile, demand for advance application, and the high adoption of connected car services. In addition, increasing adoption of regulation for safety by the governments in various region is driving the market.

The ADAS & safety system segment is expected to be the largest application of the Automotive Software Market

Increasing adoption of the advance driver assistance system in vehicles is one of the major reasons for the growth of Automotive Software Market, as these features enables safety, comfort as well as luxury. Government of different countries are focusing on implementing ADAS as well as safety features. For example, EU and US are mandating that all vehicles be equipped with ABS (Automatic braking systems) and forward collision warning by year 2020.

The purpose of the software is for communicating autonomously with other devices. Thus, for establishing communication between vehicle and driver, demand of the software is expected to grow at prominent pace.

Rapid evolution of safety features in automotive industry. The growth of safety features is expected to rise in the coming years. The main motive behind the implementation of the features in vehicle is to offer convenient, efficient, and safer driving experience.

Autonomous driving is expected to be the fastest Automotive Software Market by 2027

The successful deployment of autonomous driving in real-world situations will be complemented by the penetration of highly advanced software in vehicles. Leading OEMs, including Audi (Germany), BMW(Germany), Ford (US), Jaguar Land Rover (UK), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Nissan (Japan), Tesla (US), and Volvo (India), already provide Level 2 driver assistance features globally. These include systems that provide the steering, acceleration, and braking assistance when driving on motorways and dual carriageways. The full usage of connected car services will come into the picture when Level 3 autonomy gets introduced to the market. Currently, the Audi A8 has Level 3 features. Level 3 and above autonomous cars would require HD maps and V2X connectivity and various sensors and AI solutions to communicate with internal and external environments. The vehicles rely heavily on advanced vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-environment communications to ensure Level 5 automation. AI car software is connected to all the sensors and collects input from Google Street View and video cameras inside the car. The software encompasses multiple open and customizable layers, including an array of redundant and diverse deep neural networks, which enable key self-driving functionalities such as sensor fusion and perception. Therefore, the introduction of high-level automation in the market would drive automotive software demand in the near future.

“The Asia Pacific Automotive Software Market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.”

Asia pacific Automotive Software Market is driven by increased demand for connected services, particularly in Japan, China, and South Korea. It is the largest market as it has majority of vehicle production. Although automotive software penetration is very low in the region as compared to Europe and North America, the market size is larger due to larger vehicle production.

Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with the software providers and system integrators, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced software solutions to support reliable, safe, and performance-oriented automotive applications.

Asia Pacific countries are focusing on manufacturing of automobile components as well as vehicles. For instance, the government of China is working on "Made in China 2025" which is supporting the companies in the country to compete with other global automobile players. This will allow incorporating advance technology such as ADAS, connected services, autonomous driving, infotainment, powertrain management, V2X, vehicle diagnostic & telematics among others. The services fuel the demand of for automotive software in the region.

Key Market Players:

The major players in Automotive Software Market includes Robert Bosch (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Renesas Electronics (Japan), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), and NVIDIA (US).

